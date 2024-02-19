Morning fire leaves one dog dead Published 11:18 am Monday, February 19, 2024

ROWAN COUNTY – A dog was left dead after a fire badly damaged a home on Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home, located in the 400 block of Sylvan Road, at approximately 5 a.m. in reference to a structure fire, according to an official with the Atwell Fire Department. While on the way to the home, dispatch contacted the firefighters and notified them that multiple neighbors had called and reported that the fire was showing through the roof of the home.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters confirmed that the flames were through the roof of the double-wide mobile home and found that the back of the home was fully involved, the official said. All of the occupants of the home had escaped before the firefighters arrived.

Searches of the home were negative for occupants, but the dog was found deceased. The official said that firefighters were able to quickly control the fire.

Atwell Fire Department was the first on the scene and multiple other fire departments assisted in the efforts. The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.