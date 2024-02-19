High school wrestling: Edwards, Raper, Freeman win state titles Published 5:53 am Monday, February 19, 2024

Leah Edwards and East coach Shane Miller.

A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman.

Staff report

GREENSBORO — East Rowan junior Leah Edwards was voted the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the first NCHSAA sanctioned girls wrestling state championship.

Edwards (32-1) went 4-0 at 114 pounds in the three-day event at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Edwards dominated her weight class, winning by technical fall and major decision before pinning her opponents in the semifinals and the championship match.

Edwards also won a state championship in 2023 in the NCHSAA women’s invitational tournament.

West Rowan freshman Waylon Collins placed. Collins (28-4) took fourth at 120 pounds. A.L. Brown’s Kahlen Kuddie (42-6) was fifth at 126.

Boys

South Rowan freshman regional champ Garrison Raper had an exciting run to a 3A state title at 106 pounds.

Raper (35-4) won the championship bout with a comfortable 10-2 major decision after surviving with sudden victory points in the quarterfinals and winning by ultimate tiebreaker in the semifinals.

Raper won a 9-2 decision in the first round.

A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman, a senior headed to the Coast Guard Academy, completed a 48-0 season by winning the 4A championship at 113 pounds.

Freeman, who won 160 matches in his career, won by pin and tech fall to reach the semifinals and took decisions in the semis and the championship match.

West Rowan’s best run was by Kevin O’Brien, who finished second at 138.

O’Brien (43-3) dominated his first three matches but lost to Central Cabarrus’ Charleston Baglio in a 9-4 decision in the final.

Other Falcons who placed were Andrew Taylor (4th at 126), Hunter Miller (4th at 215), Stetson Collins (5th at 144) and Mason Kincaid (6th at 175).

West finished third in the 3A team scoring.

Team champions were Robbinsville, Seaforth, Union Pines and Davie.

Lumberton was the girls team champion.

West girls

Hadley Perry (100)

1st round — Won 11-9 decision in overtime.

Quarterfinal — Lost by pin.

Consolation — Lost 2-0 decision

Finished 1-2

Olyvia Brown (107)

1st round — Lost by pin

Consolation — Won by pin

Consolation — Lost by pin

Finished 1-2

Waylon Collins (120), 4th place, 28-4

1st round — Won by pin

Quarterfinal — Lost by pin

Consolation — Won 3-2 decision

Consolation — won by pin

Third place match — Lost 5-1 decision

Finished 3-2

Brooke Cribbs (145)

1st round — Won by pin

Quarterfinal — Lost by pin

Consolation — Won by pin

Consolation — Lost by pin

Finished 2-2

Ni’Ima Nelson (165)

1st round — Lost by pin

Consolation — Lost by pin

Finished 0-2.

East girls

Jasmyne Brown (107)

1st round —Won 2-1 decision

Quarterfinal — Lost 7-0 decision

Consolation ‚— Lost by pin.

Finished 1-2

Leah Edwards (114), state champion, Most Outstanding Wrestler, 32-1

1st round — Won by tech fall, 16-0

Quarterfinal — Won major decision, 11-3

Semifinal — Won by pin

Championship — Won by pin

Finished 4-0

North girls

Danielle Smith (132)

1st round —Lost by pin.

Consolation — Lost by pin.

Finished 0-2.

A.L. Brown girls

Kahlen Kuddie (126), 5th place, 42-6

1st round — Won by pin.

Quarterfinal — Won by pin.

Semifinal — Lost by pin.

Consolation — Lost by pin.

Fifth place match — Won by forfeit

Finished 3-2

West boys

Lane Jenkins (106)

1st round — Lost by pin.

Consolation — Won 4-0 decision

Consolaton — Lost 8-3 decision

Finished 1-2

Jathan Roby (113)

1st round — Won 6-0 decision.

Quarterfinal – Lost by pin

Consolation — Lost by pin

Finished 1-2

Andrew Taylor (126), 4th place, 42-8

1st round — Lost 8-4 decision

Consolation — Won 12-6 decision

Consolation — Won by pin .

Consolation — Won major decision, 16-2

Third place match — Lost 4-3 decision

Finished 3-2

Kevin O’Brien (138), 2nd place, 43-3

1st round — Won by pin.

Quarterfinal — Won major decision 14-3

Semifinal — Won major decision 11-2

Championship — Lost 9-4 decision

Finished 3-1

Stetson Collins (144), 5th place, 46-5

1st Round — Lost 7-6 decision

Consolation — Won 11-4 decision

Consolation — Won by pin

Consolation — Won 5-3 decision

Consolation — Lost 3-1 decision (SV)

Fifth place match — Won by pin

Finished 4-2

Connor Misenheimer (157)

1st round —Lost 6-0 decision

Consolation — Lost by pin

Finished 0-2

Eli Jenkins (165)

1st Round — Lost 12-1 major decision.

Consolation — Lost 4-3 decision.

Finished 0-2.

Mason Kincaid (175), 6th place, 27-9

1st Round — Won by pin

Quarterfinal — Won by pin

Semifinal — Lost by pin

Consolation — Lost by tech fall, 19-3

Fifth place match — Lost 12-7 decision

Finished 2-3

Hunter Miller (215), 4th place, 39-7

1st Round — Won by pin

Quarterfinal — Won 7-3 decision

Semifinal — Lost 5-3 decision

Consolation — Won 3-1 decision

Third place match – Lost 13-12 decision

Grayson Burleson (285)

1st Round — Lost by pin

Consolation — Won by forfeit

Consolation — Won by pin

Consolation — Lost 1-0 decision

Finished 2-2

South boys

Garrison Raper (106), state champion, 35-4

1st Round — Won 9-2 decision.

Quarterfinal — Won 4-3, OT (Sudden Victory)

Semifinal — 5-4, Won by Ultimate Tiebreaker

Championship — Won 10-2 major decision

Finished 4-0

East boys

Shayden Edwards (144)

1st Round — Won by pin

Quarterfinal — Lost 6-5 decision

Consolation — Lost 4-3 decision

Finished 1-2

Carson boys

Joseph Little (106)

1st Round — Lost 7-5 decision, OT

Consolation — Won 11-10 decision

Consolation — Lost 3-2 decision

Finished 1-2

Griffin Barber (150)

1st Round — Lost by tech fall, 17-2

Consolation — Won 14-5 major decision

Consolation — Lost by tech fall, 19-4

Finished 1-2

Andrew Reaves (190)

1st Round — Lost by pin

Consolation — Lost 9-2 decision

Finished 0-2

A.L. Brown boys

Trevor Freeman (113), state champion, 48-0

1st Round — Won by pin

Quarterfinal — Won by tech fall, 16-1

Semifinal — Won 4-3 decision

Championship — Won 7-1 decision

Finished 4-0

Gavin Yow (150)

1st Round — Lost 12-1 major decision

Consolation — Lost by pin

Finished 0-2

Drake Watts (215)

1st Round – Won 7-2 decision

Quarterfinal — Lost by pin

Consolation — Lost by pin

Finished 1-2

Chaz Knox (285)

1st Round — Lost by pin

Consolation — Won by pin

Consolation — Lost 4-3 decision

Finished 1-2