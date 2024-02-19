College baseball: Catawba wins again Published 9:09 am Monday, February 19, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba beat Shippensburg 8-5 on Sunday to finish a series sweep at Newman Park.

Logan Rogers homered for the Indians, a solo shot in the second inning, and drove in two runs. Bo Rusher knocked in two runs. Levi Perrell had two hits and scored two.

Catawba (7-3) trailed early but took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the fourth and was able to stay on top.

Hayden Simmerson (2-1) pitched six innings, allowed three runs and got the win.

Center fielder Sam Hunter had another good day. The transfer from Queens has been outstanding with a .486 batting average, 15 runs and 13 RBIs.

Catawba has been playing without all-star right fielder Dylan Driver.