Preview: Salisbury City Council to continue talks on revising panhandling ordinance
Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024
SALISBURY — After hearing from City Attorney Graham Corriher about revisions to Salisbury’s panhandling ordinance on Feb. 6, the city council will decide whether or not to accept the first reading to the proposed changes at their upcoming meeting.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Council to recognize the finance department’s budget team for receiving the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the fiscal year 2024 budget and recognize Senior Accountant Crissy McBride on her designation as a certified local government finance officer.
- Council to receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak by Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. the day of the meeting by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Residents who wish to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Anyone who is unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with the council.
- Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff will ask the council to consider adopting an ordinance amending the land development district map to rezone a less than one acre parcel, located at the intersection of Ludwick Heights Lane and Lincolnton Road from general residential and neighborhood mixed use to neighborhood mixed use. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson will ask the council to consider the voluntary annexation of a little over 11 acres on tax map 407B parcel 043 located at 285 Peach Orchard Road effective Feb. 20. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson and Planner Malikia Cherubala will lead a presentation to the council about the use of Community Development Block Grant Program funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson will ask the council to consider authorizing City Manager Jim Greene to enter into a contract with Shelter Ministries of Rowan County in the amount of $487,247 to construct 10 units of permanent supportive housing with funds available through the HOME-ARP Program.
- Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman will give the council an update on the downtown parking pilot program and ask them to consider approving an additional year of the program and additional parking spaces to lease.
- Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson will lead a presentation to the council regarding the status of 219 East Innes Street and the pink granite material.
- Communications Director Linda McElroy will give an update on the RoCo Alerts notification system.