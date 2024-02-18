Preview: Salisbury City Council to continue talks on revising panhandling ordinance Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

SALISBURY — After hearing from City Attorney Graham Corriher about revisions to Salisbury’s panhandling ordinance on Feb. 6, the city council will decide whether or not to accept the first reading to the proposed changes at their upcoming meeting.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: