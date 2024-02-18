High school basketball: Mustangs split with Concord Published 4:23 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Concord’s girls basketball team started strong, but East Rowan took control of Friday’s South Piedmont Conference game in the second quarter and won 56-36 on Senior Night.

East (12-11, 8-8) finished a sweep of the Spiders and finished fifth in the SPC. Concord (8-16, 6-10) placed sixth and could have tied for fifth with a victory.

East was the middle team in the nine-team league, 8-0 against the four bottom teams and 0-8 against the four top ones.

East got 17 points from Mary Church and 16 from Hannah Waddell. Kady Collins and Isis Smith added six each.

Kaylin Williams scored 19 for the Spiders.

The SPC tourney starts Monday. East’s girls will play at fourth-seeded Central Cabarrus, while Concord plays at third-seeded Robinson.

Concord 14 9 6 7 — 36

East 13 17 12 14 — 56

CONCORD — Williams 19, Parker 8, Nix 4, Smith 3, Nebrich 2.

EAST — Church 17, Waddell 16, Collins 6, Smith 6, Wise 3, Miller 2, Kluttz 2, S. Featherstone 2, J. Featherstone 2.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East’s boys team has struggled, was missing two guards with illness and was overwhelmed 80-34 by Concord on Friday.

Concord’s 6-foot-7 Jeremiah Howard scored 24 points, while Jaden Reid added 16 for the Spiders (15-9, 12-4).

East (3-20, 2-14) was led by Jonathan Wembolua’s 11 points. Brody Thomas scored nine.

Seeded third, Concord is at home for the first round of the SPC tournament on Monday and will take on sixth-seeded West Rowan.

Seeded eighth, East will play at undefeated top seed Central Cabarrus on Monday, a game that will follow the East-Central girls game.

Concord 22 15 20 23 — 80

East 8 8 6 12 — 34

CONCORD — Howard 24, Reid 16, Byrd 8, Arellano 8, Judah Freeman 8, Crowder 7, Starnes 5, Phillips 4.

EAST — Wembolua 11, Thomas 9, Jones 4, Chesney 3, Butler 2, Krider 2, Gibson 2, McKenzie 1.