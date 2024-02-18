Firefighters respond to early-morning fire at Gildan Yarns facility

Published 2:49 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

By Robert Sullivan

ROWAN COUNTY — Firefighters responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at a Gildan Yarns facility on Sunday.

The fire occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. at one of the Gildan Yarns facilities located on Chamandy Drive, according to a Facebook post from the South Salisbury Fire Department.

The severity of the fire is currently unknown as well as the cause and whether there were any potential injuries. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

