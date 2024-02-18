College men’s basketball: Catawba wins 115-108 Published 12:13 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — The fast-paced Coker Cobras are third in scoring for Division II men’s basketball, so Catawba knew what was coming.

The Indians didn’t try to slow the Cobras down on Saturday at Goodman Arena. They pulled out their track shoes and ran with them. The result was a 115-108 South Atlantic Conference victory and the most points the Indians have scored since 2008.

Catawba had a big edge on the boards, scored 60 points in the first half to lead by 12 and added 55 in the second half.

Catawba (15-5, 12-4) stayed in contention in the SAC race, right on the heels of Wingate and Lincoln Memorial, while Coker (13-11, 9-7) stayed in the league’s second tier.

Big numbers were put up. Coker got 35 points from Andre Leavell, the reigning SAC Player of the Week, and 30 from Hayden Abdullah.

DeAngelo Epps led the Indians with 25 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 8-for-8 from the foul line.

Catawba shot better than 50 percent, and Kris Robinson shot it about as well as you can shoot it. He was 6-for-7 on 3-pointers for his 18. He made half of Catawba’s 12 3-pointers.

Kaleb Wallace scored 16. Justin Banks had 13. Javeon Jones scored 11. Shad Thomas and O’Mazeon Tinsley added 10 apiece.

Coker 48 60 — 108

Catawba 60 55 — 115

CATAWBA — Epps 25, Robinson 18, Wallace 16, Banks 13, Jones 11, Thomas 10, Tinsley 10, White 7, Nelson 3, Bivins 2.