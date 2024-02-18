College men’s basketball: Blue Bears pounded on the road Published 12:15 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team doesn’t get blown out often, but Saturday was a forgettable day for the Blue Bers.

Livingstone lost 75-50 at Fayetteville State in a CIAA contest. Home-court advantage was major for the Broncos (15-11, 10-6), who had 803 fans cheering them on at Capel Arena.

Livingstone shot 33 percent and made only two of 13 3-point tries.

Fayetteville State shot 52 percent and was a sizzling 12-for-25 from 3.

Detionne Leach led Livingstone (12-13, 8-8) with 13 points. Khyree Temple scored 10.

Caleb Simmons scored 19 for the Broncos.

Livingstone 23 27 — 50

Fayetteville St. 31 44 — 75

LC — Leach 13, Temple 10, Broderick 7, Tiller 4, Allen 3, McCrae 3, Montaque 3, P. Tako 3, Herd 2, Nipper 2.