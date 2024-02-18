Celebrating Black History Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

Throughout February, the Salisbury Post is recognizing figures and moments in Rowan County’s Black history that stood out. Today’s figure is Elizabeth Duncan Koontz, who in 1968, became the first black president of the National Education Association.

One year later, she was appointed by President Richard Nixon to be the first Black director of the United States Department of Labor Women’s Bureau.

At one time, Koontz was a special education teacher at the Blacks-only J.C. Price High School in Salisbury. She was also a U.S. Delegate to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in 1975 and counselor to the Secretary of Labor on women’s programs.

Later on, Koontz was the assistant state school superintendent in North Carolina in 1975 until she retired in 1982.

