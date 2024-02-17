College women’s basketball: Blue Bears battle in loss to Broncos

Published 11:09 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

By Post Sports

Livingstone's Thalia Carter

Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team led at halftime against the CIAA’s strongest team, but couldn’t hold on.

Fayetteville State trailed 31-30 at halftime, but took charge in the third quarter and beat the Blue Bears, 75-66, in a game with nine lead changes.

Livingstone (5-16, 3-13) shot respectably and won the battle on the boards, but couldn’t overcome 32 turnovers.

Thalia Carter led the Blue Bears with 17 points. Nielle Reaves scored 14, while Morgan Kelson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Aniylah Bryant had 18 points and eight steals for the Broncos (21-2, 14-1).

Livingstone        13    18    12    23    — 66

Fayetteville St.  15   15     21    24    — 75

LC — Carter 17, Reaves 14, Kelson 10, Lane 7, Green 7, J. Williams 5, Short 2, Griffith 2, Chambers 2.

 

 

