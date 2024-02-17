College softball: Catawba wins 2 on Saturday Published 10:53 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s softball team won twice on Saturday in front of 115 fans at Whitley Field.

The Indians used a three-run third inning to win 4-3 against Shippensburg.

Brianna Herring and Aniyah King had two hits each.

Alexandra Baquie pitched a complete game.

•••

Catawba scored three runs in the first inning and beat Lees-McRae 4-1.

Kary Hales drove in two for Catawba (7-5). Herring scored two.

Riley Tucker started and got the win. Baqui was sharp for three innings for the save.

Lees-McRae freshman Lonna Addison, the former Carson standout, pitched very well for the Bobcats after relieving in the first inning with no outs. She allowed one run the rest of the way and struck out 10.