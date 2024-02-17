College baseball: Honeycutt homers in UNC’s first 2 games Published 11:35 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — Former Salisbury High standout Vance Honeycutt is expected to be a first-round draft pick by MLB in July.

UNC’s junior center fielder slugged homers on Friday and Saturday as the Tar Heels beat Wagner 10-3 and 16-5 to open the season.

The homers were Honeycutt’s only hits, but he was on base frequently. He scored five runs and drove in four. He stole his first base of the season.

Caneron Padgett, who starred at East Rowan. pitched two innings for the Tar Heels on Friday and struck out four.