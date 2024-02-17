College baseball: Catawba wins big at Newman Park Published 10:40 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY —Catawba’s baseball team shelled Shippensburg 12-3 at Newman Park on Saturday.

Catawba (6-3) trailed early 2-0, but Cole Hales had a two-run double to tie the game.

Bo Rusher’s two-run single in the fourth put Catawba ahead to stay in front of 345 fans.

Catawba scored seven runs in the seventh to blow it open.

Payne Stolsworth (2-1) pitched into the seventh inning. Casey Gouge and Trace Aufderhar provided relief help.

Sam Hunter had two hits and two RBIs. Rusher had three hits. Hales had two hits and drove in three. Ty Hubbard drove in two. Jackson Price had two hits.