Blotter for Feb. 17

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of North Shaver Street between 2:30 a.m. and 3:21 a.m. on Feb. 15. Police reports indicate that the stolen car was found before it was actually reported stolen.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1200 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 15.

A larceny occurred in the 200 block of Skyline Circle between 10 a.m. on Feb. 13 and 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. The total estimated loss was $430.

Fraud by a worthless check occurred in the 800 block of North Long Street at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 15.

A larceny occurred in the 800 block of West Innes Street at 1:11 p.m. on Feb. 15. The total estimated loss was $5,000, which police reports indicate was a solid hull boat.

Vandalism occurred in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 15. The Salisbury Police Department is listed as the victim. Police reports indicate that someone damaged the green mesh attached to the wall of a bus stop.

Property damage occurred in the 800 block of South Church Street at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 15.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 2400 block of South Main Street at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 15. The total estimated loss was $137.

Fraud by wire, computer or electronic manipulation occurred in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 30. It was reported on Feb. 15.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:57 p.m. on Feb. 15. The total estimated loss was $13.