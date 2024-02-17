Blotter for Feb. 17

Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of North Shaver Street between 2:30 a.m. and 3:21 a.m. on Feb. 15. Police reports indicate that the stolen car was found before it was actually reported stolen.
  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1200 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 15.
  • A larceny occurred in the 200 block of Skyline Circle between 10 a.m. on Feb. 13 and 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. The total estimated loss was $430.
  • Fraud by a worthless check occurred in the 800 block of North Long Street at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 15.
  • A larceny occurred in the 800 block of West Innes Street at 1:11 p.m. on Feb. 15. The total estimated loss was $5,000, which police reports indicate was a solid hull boat.
  • Vandalism occurred in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 15. The Salisbury Police Department is listed as the victim. Police reports indicate that someone damaged the green mesh attached to the wall of a bus stop.
  • Property damage occurred in the 800 block of South Church Street at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 15.
  • A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 2400 block of South Main Street at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 15.
  • Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 15. The total estimated loss was $137.
  • Fraud by wire, computer or electronic manipulation occurred in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 30. It was reported on Feb. 15.
  • Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:57 p.m. on Feb. 15. The total estimated loss was $13.
  • A burglary occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street at 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 16.

