Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces new hires: Dr. Elizabeth Snyder and Harry Mayors join district leadership Published 12:05 am Friday, February 16, 2024

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) has announced the appointments of two new district leaders.

Dr. Elizabeth Snyder was appointed the chief student support officer at the RSS Board Retreat on Monday, Feb. 12. Snyder’s extensive educational background spanning 26 years, along with her leadership capabilities, position her as an ideal candidate for this critical role.

Currently serving as the principal at West Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County, Snyder has demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication to the advancement of student success throughout her career. With prior experience in various educational roles, including teacher and assistant principal, Snyder has garnered invaluable insights into the educational landscape. Her tenure in Davidson County Schools, Thomasville City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of diverse educational environments.

Notably, under Snyder’s leadership, one middle school in Cabarrus County achieved the second overall ranking in the state for its growth index, a testament to her ability to drive meaningful progress and academic achievement.

Snyder’s academic journey includes studies at Gardner-Webb University and Appalachian State University, culminating in earning a doctor of educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in May 2018. She embodies a fervent advocacy for children and is dedicated to fostering environments where students feel safe, loved, challenged, and empowered to succeed.

Recognized as Cabarrus County’s Principal of the Year in 2018, Snyder’s accolades underscore her leadership acumen and commitment to educational excellence.

“Dr. Snyder’s track record of exemplary leadership and her deep-rooted dedication to student welfare make her an invaluable addition to our team at RSS,” said Dr. Kelly W. Withers, superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools. “We are confident that her wealth of knowledge and exceptional leadership strengths will greatly benefit our students and community.”

Snyder was selected from a competitive pool of 27 applicants.

Harry Mayors was appointed as the new director of technology infrastructure by the board of education meeting on Jan. 8. With a robust background in systems administration and over two decades of direct information technology experience, Mayors brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the district.

Mayors comes to RSS after many years of distinguished service in the corporate world, where he excelled as a systems administrator. His accomplishments include deploying and maintaining active directory, group policy and endpoint security for a large business, as well as installing and troubleshooting servers, switches, workstations, printers and phones. With over 10 years of experience managing accounts for various businesses, Mayors possesses the technical acumen and strategic vision necessary to drive innovation and excellence in technology infrastructure. Mayors is committed to reshaping RSS’ technology landscape, safeguarding against cybersecurity threats and ensuring a seamless end-user experience for all stakeholders.

“Mayors extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to lead our technology infrastructure initiatives,” Withers said. “We are confident that under his leadership, RSS will continue to evolve and thrive in the digital age.”

Mayors was selected from three applicants.