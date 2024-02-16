Hoops Shoot: Blankenship places third in state competition Published 12:19 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Pictured with Elle Blankenship are Mark Alderman (left), NC Elks President & State Hoop Shoot Coordinator and Kenny Martin (right), ER for Salisbury Elks No. 699.

Press release

GREENSBORO — Local and district champion Elle Blankenship placed third in the girls 12-13 age division in the Elks State Hoop Shoot that was held in Greensboro on Saturday.

Blankenship hoped for better results. She sank 12 of 25 free throws, which was below her mark at the district contest where she made 76 percent (19 of 25) from the foul line.

At times, the basketball goal seemed to tease the seventh-grader from Salisbury Academy. When the ball went up, it circled the rim, dipped towards the net, and then popped up and banked off the side. Nonetheless, Blankenship kept her form, focus and positive attitude to wrap up third place.

Daraji Harris (Raleigh) won the age group by making 17 of 25.

Prior to the afternoon Hoop Shoot, Blankenship was running the court with her AAU basketball squad in Winston-Salem. Her team won a first-round matchup, but Blankenship had to leave before the next game. It was an early start and a long day, but Blankenship embraced the opportunity.

“I really enjoy basketball,” she said. “I feel that playing in the AAU game before the Hoop Shoot helped me warm up, relax and be ready to compete.”

This was her third year competing in the annual Elks free throw event. She won the local 10-11 age group in 2022 and finished third in the district. She is a multi-sport athlete. It’s her second year on the Salisbury Academy varsity basketball team.

Blankenship credits her family, especially her parents, as a huge source of inspiration.

“My parents (Malcolm and Staci Blankenship) are always very supportive and helpful, not just in basketball and sports, but in all areas of my life,” she said.

“Elle did a great job representing our lodge at the district and state levels,” said Kenny Martin, Exalted Ruler for Salisbury Elks Lodge No. 699.

Martin attended the state contest to support Blankenship and served as volunteer scorekeeper.

“Not only is she a great basketball player, but her sportsmanship and kindness are top notch,” Martin said. “I really wish she wasn’t aging out of the competition. We’ll miss her next year.”

Blankenship is grateful to the Salisbury Elks, the volunteers and everyone involved with the annual Hoop Shoot from the local to national levels.

“I enjoyed getting to be a better player and always learning new things,” she said. “I have many great memories, met some wonderful people, and competed against some great athletes. I’d encourage all boys and girls to get involved. Even if you don’t win, you will enjoy and learn a lot from the experience.”

State winners advanced to regional competition on March 9 in Charlottesville, Va. The finals will be held in Chicago on April 20.

State winners

Boys

8-9: Brayton Hall (North Wilkesboro) sank 23 of 25

10-11: Talan Wheeler (Hickory) shot 17 of 25

12-13: Reid Borders (Morganton) was 22 of 25

Girls

8-9 : Adilynn Phillips (Mt. Airy) shot 18 of 25

10-11: Caelynn Strader (Reidsville) sank 19 of 25

12-13: Daraji Harris (Raleigh) was 17 of 25

For more information about the Salisbury Elks #699 and the Hoop Shoot Contest, visit www.salisburyelks.org.