High school wrestling: State tournament, updated with some 2nd round results in Published 1:18 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Staff report

GREENSBORO — The three-day NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships for boys and girls began on Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum.

First-round winners on Thursday advanced to the quarterfinals.

First-round losers aren’t done. They can still place by winning matches in the consolation bracket, but a second loss will knock them out of the tournament.

West girls

Hadley Perry (100)

1st round — won 11-9 decision in overtime.

Quarterfinal — lost by pin.

Olyvia Brown (107)

1st round — lost by pin.

Consolation — won by pin

Waylon Collins (120)

1st round — won by pin.

Quarterfinal — Lost by pin.

Quarterfinal —

Brooke Cribbs (145)

1st round — won by pin

Quarterfinal —

Ni’Ima Nelson (165)

1st round — lost by pin.

Consolation — lost by pin.

Finished 0-2.

East girls

Jasmyne Brown (107)

1st round —Won 2-1 decision.

Quarterfinal — Lost 7-0 decision.

Leah Edwards (114)

1st round — Won by tech fall, 16-0

Quarterfinal — Won major decision, 11-3

Semifinal —

North girls

Danielle Smith (132)

1st round —Lost by pin.

Consolation — Lost by pin.

Finished 0-2.

A.L. Brown girls

Kahlen Kuddie (126)

1st round — Won by pin.

Quarterfinal — Won by pin.

Semifinal —

West boys

Lane Jenkins (106)

1st round — Lost by pin.

Consolation — Won 4-0 decision

Jathan Roby (113)

1st round — won 6-0 decision.

Quarterfinal – Lost by pin.

Andrew Taylor (126)

1st round — Lost 8-4 decision.

Consolation — Won 12-6 decision.

Kevin O’Brien (138)

1st round — Won by pin.

Quarterfinal — Won major decision 14-3

Semifinal —

Stetson Collins (144)

1st Round — lost 7-6 decision

Consolation —

Connor Misenheimer (157)

1st round —Lost 6-0 decision.

Consolation — Lost by pin.

Finished 0-2

Eli Jenkins (165)

1st Round — Lost 12-1 major decision.

Consolation — Lost 4-3 decision.

Finished 0-2.

Mason Kincaid (175)

1st Round — Won by pin.

Quarterfinal —

Hunter Miller (215)

1st Round — Won by pin.

Quarterfinal —

Grayson Burleson (285)

1st Round — Lost by pin.

Consolation — Won by forfeit.

South boys

Garrison Raper (106)

1st Round — Won 9-2 decision.

Quarterfinal — Won 4-3, OT SV

Semifinal —

East boys

East Rowan — Shayden Edwards (144)

1st Round — Won by pin.

Quarterfinal —

Carson boys

Joseph Little (106)

1st Round — Lost 7-5 decision, OT.

Consolation — Won 11-10 decision.

Griffin Barber (150)

1st Round — Lost by tech fall, 17-2.

Consolation — Won 14-5 major decision.

Andrew Reaves (190)

1st Round — Lost by pin.

Consolation —

A.L. Brown boys

A.L. Brown — Trevor Freeman (113)

1st Round — Won by pin.

Quarterfinal — Won by tech fall, 16-1

Senifinal —

Gavin Yow (150)

1st Round — Lost 12-1 major decision.

Consolation — Lost by pin.

Finished 0-2.

Drake Watts (215)

1st Round – Won 7-2 decision.

Quarterfinal —

Chaz Knox (285)

1st Round — Lost by pin.

Consolation — Won by pin.