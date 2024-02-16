College baseball: Catawba wins on walk-off walk

Published 10:27 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Post Sports

Staff report

SALISBURY — Ty Hubbard took ball four with the bases loaded, Cooper Bryson trotted home, and Catawba won 5-4 against Shippensburg on Friday in the home opener for the Indians.

Sam Hunter continued his early-season rampage with three hits. He had a triple and scored twice.

Hubbard had two RBIs without getting a hit. Logan Rogers, Jackson Price and Cole Hales had one RBI each.

Hales also got the win on the mound for the Indians (5-3). as he pitched the top of the ninth.

Austin Fine pitched five innings and allowed four runs. Catawba got great relief work from Carson Edmiston and Mason Gwyn in front of Hales.

