Blotter for Feb. 16

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 16, 2024

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Oak Brook Drive between 10:02 a.m. on Feb. 13 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.
  • Property damage occurred in the 800 block of Mitchell Avenue between noon and 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 14.
  • Spencer Vann Botteon, 25, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen goods on Feb. 14.
  • Joseph Leonard Rogers, 59, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Feb. 14.
  • Angela Michelle Rimer, 45, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse on Feb. 14.
  • Acquoni Snider Jackson, 34, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Feb. 15.
  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of North Shaver Street between 2:30 a.m. and 3:21 a.m. on Feb. 15.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • Possession of a dangerous drug occurred at Pinetree Drive at 12:05 p.m. on Feb. 13.
  • A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at Goldfish Road between 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 13. Police reports indicate that the stolen property was a Ruger handgun valued at an estimated $300.
  • A burglary occurred at Statesville Boulevard between noon on Feb. 10 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 13. The total estimated loss was $700.
  • Vandalism occurred at Coley Road between 3 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
  • Bethany Morgan Peacock, 36, was charged with communicating threats on Feb. 13.
  • Jeffery Michael Wix, 31, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 13.
  • Buffy Joe Marlowe, 49, was charged with two counts of communicating threats on Feb. 13.
  • Jeffrey Lee Kepley, 50, was charged with communicating threats on Feb. 13.
  • Justin Wakefield Bestgen, 43, was charged with assault on a female and a crime of domestic violence.

