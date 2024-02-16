Blotter for Feb. 16

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Oak Brook Drive between 10:02 a.m. on Feb. 13 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Property damage occurred in the 800 block of Mitchell Avenue between noon and 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Spencer Vann Botteon, 25, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen goods on Feb. 14.

Joseph Leonard Rogers, 59, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Feb. 14.

Angela Michelle Rimer, 45, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse on Feb. 14.

Acquoni Snider Jackson, 34, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Feb. 15.