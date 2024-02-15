Woman charged with defrauding elderly veteran while working as caretaker Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

SALISBURY — A woman was arrested for allegedly defrauding an elderly veteran out of more than $1,000 while serving as his caretaker.

Deputies initially received a report of credit card fraud that had occurred in June of 2023.

During the ensuing investigation, deputies learned that the victim had given his card to a woman who was acting as his caretaker to make a store trip for him, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. While she had his card, the woman allegedly transferred approximately $1,300 into a Cash App account.

During the investigation, the deputies also acquired bank statements that showed the transfer into the Cash App account.

Detectives performed a review of the case on Sept. 9, 2023, at which point they sought and received arrest warrants for 49-year-old Megan Pope Jones. Deputies were eventually able to find and arrest Jones on Monday at her home.

Jones was charged with exploiting a disabled or elderly person, obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny. She was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $3,500 bond.

Anthony Warren Jones, 50, was also arrested at the same location and time and charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center as well and given a $2,000 bond.