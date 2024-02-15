Humane Society volunteer opportunities shared Published 12:05 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

SALISBURY — Multiple organizations around the county operate thanks to volunteers, and the Humane Society of Rowan County is no different.

To help those interested gain a better understanding about the non-profit and to learn about various opportunities to give of their time, a volunteer orientation for HSRC was held Saturday at the Rowan Public Library main branch. Orientation meetings are held on an as needed basis, said Jane Hartness, president of the group.

Seven interested individuals gathered for the event, along with six of the organization’s board members, who helped to share details and answer questions.

Hartness led the meeting, and following introductions, told some of the history of the group, noting that it is a volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals, the relief of suffering among animals and the extension of humane education.

Additional information included some of the policies they adhere to, details about their spay/neuter clinics, fostering of animals and responsibilities of volunteers, some of which include answering calls, food distribution, helping at fundraising events and other community events to share the message of HSRC.

One of the visitors, Laurel Beer, said she was new to the area and was “looking for ways to help in the community.”

Brittany McNeill, also shared that she and her fiance had just moved to the area, expressing her interest to help.

“I love animals, fostered them my whole life. I work with children so this is a good way to volunteer for animals,” she noted.

Kim Holt shared how she met board member Kathy Ender at a farmers market who was collecting donations from the vendors for some baskets and afterward received a call inviting them to the event. Kim said that she was now retired and was looking for volunteer work.

Lois Lane Holt added she was at the market with Kim when they met Ender and later got the call to visit the orientation. She did confess with a grin that she would have one problem and that is giving the animals back.

Volunteers are still needed, Hartness said, as well as homes to both foster and adopt the animals; therefore, for others interested in learning more about the group, contact the Humane Society of Rowan County by calling 704-636-5700 or emailing them at hsrcnc1973@gmail.com.