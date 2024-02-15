High school wrestling: State tournament, first round results Published 11:52 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Staff report

GREENSBORO — The three-day NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships for boys and girls began on Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum.

First-round winners on Thursday advanced to the quarterfinals.

First-round losers aren’t done. They can still place by winning matches in the consolation bracket, but a second loss will knock them out of the tournament.

West girls

Hadley Perry (100) won an 11-9 decision in overtime.

Olyvia Brown (107) won by pin.

Waylon Collins (120) won by pin.

Brooke Cribbs (145) won by pin

Ni’Ima Nelson (165) lost by pin.

East girls

Jasmyne Brown (107) won a 2-1 decision.

Leah Edwards (114) won by tech fall, 16-0

North girls

Danielle Smith (132) lost by pin.

A.L. Brown girls

Kahlen Kuddie (126) won by pin.

West boys

Lane Jenkins (106) lost by pin.

Jathan Roby (113) won a 6-0 decision.

Andrew Taylor (126) lost 8-4 decision.

Kevin O’Brien (138) won by pin.

Stetson Collins (144) lost 7-6 decision

Connor Misenheimer (157) lost 6-0 decision.

Eli Jenkins (165) lost 12-1 major decision.

Mason Kincaid (175) won by pin.

Hunter Miller (215) won by pin.

Grayson Burleson (285) lost by pin.

South boys

Garrison Raper (106) won 9-2 decision.

East boys

East Rowan — Shayden Edwards (144) won by pin.

Carson boys

Joseph Little (106) lost 7-5 decision, OT

Griffin Barber (150) lost by tech fall, 17-2

Andrew Reaves (190) lost by pin.

A.L. Brown boys

A.L. Brown — Trevor Freeman (113) won by pin.

Gavin Yow (150) lost 12-1 major decision.

Drake Watts (215) won 7-2 decision.

Chaz Knox (285) lost by pin.