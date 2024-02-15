High school basketball: Harris, Arnold named to all-star rosters
Published 10:37 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024
Juke Harris. Photo by Sean Meyers.
Staff report
Rosters for the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games were announced on Thursday by the North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.
Salisbury’s Jayden “Juke” Harris, a Wake Forest recruit, was named to the NC boys roster, while West Rowan’s Lauren Arnold, a Mars Hill recruit, will play for the NC girls.
The games are scheduled for March 23 at Hoggard High in Wilmington. The girls game will tip at 3 p.m., with the boys game to follow. Proceeds benefit Access of Wilmington.
“We are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington. They will not only compete at a high level in their respective games, but will be involved in outreach activities that touch youth and adults in the community,” said Scott Early and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations in a combined statement.
In addition to playing in the all-star game, the players and coaches will work a basketball clinic for special needs children and adults and will visit two New Hanover County elementary schools.
Tickets for the games are $10 for adults and $5 for children. This year’s game marks the 25th anniversary for the event.
Head Coach: Brian Carver (Enka High School)
Assistant Coach: Bobby Williams (Martin County High School)
- Carson Daniel, 6’0, Central Cabarrus
- Chase Daniel, 6’1, Central Cabarrus
- Maurio Hanson, 6’7, Julius L. Chambers
- Sir Mohammed, 6’6, Myers Park
- Bishop Boswell, 6’4, Myers Park
- Isaiah Evans, 6’7, North Meck
- Paul McNeil Jr., 6’6, Richmond
- Jayden “Juke” Harris, 6’7, Salisbury
- Grant Hamilton, 6’2, Weddington
- Ari Fulton, 6’7, Westover
North Carolina girls
Head Coach: Shane Slate (North Surry High School)
Assistant Coach: Nattlie McArthur (Jack Britt High School)
- Jayda Angel, 5’8, Cape Fear
- Lauren Arnold, 5’11, West Rowan
- Taylor Barner, 5’8, Panther Creek
- Lillian Booker, 5’6, Mallard Creek
- Kaylee Carson, 5’8, Independence
- Yamorie Hardison, 5’8, Southwest Onslow
- Jasmin Harris, 5’7, Northern Guilford
- Audra Hilman, 6’0, Wake Forest
- Dot Mills, 5’8, Pisgah
- Jerin Trusdale, 5’9, Myers Park