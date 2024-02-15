High school basketball: Harris, Arnold named to all-star rosters

Juke Harris. Photo by Sean Meyers.

Staff report

Rosters for the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games were announced on Thursday by the North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.

Salisbury’s Jayden “Juke” Harris, a Wake Forest recruit, was named to the NC boys roster, while West Rowan’s Lauren Arnold, a Mars Hill recruit, will play for the NC girls.

The games are scheduled for March 23 at Hoggard High in Wilmington. The girls game will tip at 3 p.m., with the boys game to follow. Proceeds benefit Access of Wilmington.

“We are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington. They will not only compete at a high level in their respective games, but will be involved in outreach activities that touch youth and adults in the community,” said Scott Early and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations in a combined statement.

In addition to playing in the all-star game, the players and coaches will work a basketball clinic for special needs children and adults and will visit two New Hanover County elementary schools.

Tickets for the games are $10 for adults and $5 for children. This year’s game marks the 25th anniversary for the event.

North Carolina boys

Head Coach: Brian Carver (Enka High School)

Assistant Coach: Bobby Williams (Martin County High School)

Carson Daniel, 6’0, Central Cabarrus

Chase Daniel, 6’1, Central Cabarrus

Maurio Hanson, 6’7, Julius L. Chambers

Sir Mohammed, 6’6, Myers Park

Bishop Boswell, 6’4, Myers Park

Isaiah Evans, 6’7, North Meck

Paul McNeil Jr., 6’6, Richmond

Jayden “Juke” Harris, 6’7, Salisbury

Grant Hamilton, 6’2, Weddington

Ari Fulton, 6’7, Westover

North Carolina girls

Head Coach: Shane Slate (North Surry High School)

Assistant Coach: Nattlie McArthur (Jack Britt High School)