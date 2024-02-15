Downtown Salisbury Church to offer free lunchtime concert series during Lent Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

SALISBURY — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be offering a free midday concert series every Tuesday in Lent. Beginning at 12:10 p.m. each week, the community is invited to enjoy about 45 minutes of music by local and regional performers.

On Feb. 20, organist Stephen Williams will offer a program of works by Bach, Langlais and Reubke. Williams has been the director of music ministries at St. Luke’s since July of 2022, having previously served as canon for music ministries and the performing arts at Cathedral Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The Feb. 27 concert features tenor, David Hamilton. He received his high school diploma from The North Carolina School of the Arts, a bachelor’s degree of music from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a master’s degree of music in voice performance from Boston Conservatory.

Hamilton has served in apprenticeships at Sarasota Opera, Opera Carolina, Anchorage Opera, Natchez Opera Festival, Centro Studi Italiani, The Israel Vocal Arts Institute, The Wildwood Park for the Performing Arts and The University of Miami at Salzburg. He has appeared in operas with various regional companies including The Boston Opera Collaborative.

While in Boston, Hamilton served as staff singer and soloist with Trinity Church Boston, where he was in residence at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London and Lincoln Cathedral in Lincolnshire. He is currently professor of voice at Catawba College and music director at First Presbyterian Church of Mooresville. The concert’s program will be Franz Schubert’s well-known song cycle, Winterreise (Winter Journey).

On March 5, classical guitarist Aaron Prillaman will perform works by J.S. Bach, A. Barrios, R. Dyens and H. Villa-lobos. Those composers present a wide range of styles and distinct voices ranging from 18th century Baroque to jazz influenced modern.

Prillaman began his formal musical studies at Appalachian State University where he completed a bachelors degree of music in guitar performance. Prillaman was accepted into the master’s program at East Carolina University where he studied with Dr. Elliot Frank. From there he moved to Tempe, Arizona, to work on his D.M.A. in guitar performance at Arizona State University.

Prillaman performs throughout the region, and occasionally throughout the country, as a solo classical guitarist and as part of chamber music groups. Prillaman is the applied guitar instructor at Mitchell Community College, teaches at Davidson County Community College, and is director of contemporary music at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville.

Organist Jenna Waters will perform on March 12. Waters is a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where she received a master’s degree of music in organ performance under Dr. Timothy Olsen. She completed her undergraduate degrees in Sacred Music and Music Performance at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. Waters serves as the director of music and Children’s Ministries at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Hickory.

Her program will explore the ideas of faith and prayer as we look toward the events of Holy Week. With several pieces based on well-known texts from Scripture and the liturgy, the program will include pieces by Bach, Howells, Mendelssohn, Sandresky and Dupré.

The series will conclude with a 15-voice choral ensemble of singers from around the region performing a program entitled “Sounds of a Lenten Journey.” The concert will include works from the Renaissance through the 21st century.

All of the programs are designed to help listeners meditate, contemplate and embrace the introspective season that is Lent. The entire community is invited Tuesdays, Feb. 20, 27, March 5, 12, 19 at 12:10 p.m. A free-will offering opportunity to support arts ministries at St. Luke’s will be available. St. Luke’s is located at 131 W. Council St., Salisbury.

More information may be found at www.SLS.church or on the church’s Facebook page.