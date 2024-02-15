College men’s basketball: Blue Bears beat St. Augustine’s Published 7:06 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Nathan Montaque scored 17 points to lead Livingstone’s men’s basketball team to a 76-64 win against St. Augustine’s on Wednesday.

It was a solid CIAA win for the Blue Bears. Livingstone led by eight at halftime and was able to maintain a comfortable lead throughout the second half.

Khyree Temple had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Bears (12-12, 8-7), who handled the Falcons (12-13, 8-8) in front of 385 fans at Trent Gym.

Livingstone shot 48.4 percent, went 6-for-13 from 3, and had a big edge on the boards. Livingstone turned it over 18 times, but the 45-30 rebounding advantage made up for it.

St. Augustine’s 29 35 — 64

Livingstone 37 39 — 76

LC — Moontaque 17, Temple 12, McCrae 8, Broderick 7, Allen 6, Leach 6, Tiller 6, Shaw 3, Herd 2, Thomas 2, S. Tako 2.