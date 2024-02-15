Celebrating Black History

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Staff Report

Dolan Hubbard

All month long, the Salisbury Post is celebrating figures and moments in Rowan County’s Black history. Today’s figured is Dolan Hubbard, who was the first Black person to serve on the Catawba College Board of Trustees, a role he held for 28 years.

Hubbard’s extensive journey in education began with his own in the “colored schools” of Cooleemee and Granite Quarry. He became one of the first Black students at East Rowan High School in the 1960s following desegregation.

For a longer account of Hubbard’s life, check out Mark Wineka’s article  “‘Love lifted me up’: From humble beginnings, Dr. Dolan Hubbard forged impressive academic career” in a Salisbury Post from August 2019.

If you have a photo or story to tell illustrating Black History Month, please email editor Chandler Inions at chandler.inions@salisburypost.com.

