Carolina Artists Guild welcomes Phyllis Steimel for “making color fun” mini workshop Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Carolina Artists Guild is offering a free mini workshop by Phyllis Steimel during the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Use 100 N. Jackson St. entrance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for meet and greet with light refreshments served. The meeting and program start at 7 p.m.

The mini-workshop “Making Color Fun” will offer a fun experience as attendees explore an introduction to the fascinating world of color theory, understanding values, using a color wheel and how to mix colors that will make your artwork look amazing. Members and guests will have the opportunity to participate in learning to mix colors. Some paint, brushes, palette knives and surfaces will be provided for guests. Members are asked to bring their own materials. The workshop will offer information for all levels of art experience from beginner to advanced.

Steimel is a native of Rochester, N.Y., and she graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. She currently lives in Salisbury, but has lived in many areas of the country. A retired swimming coach, she has dedicated herself to painting for the last 30 years.

She is a member of Oil Painters of America, Mooresville Arts Guild, the Waterworks Visual Art Center where she has been a painting instructor and is a board member emeritus and is a founding member of Plein Air Carolina.

Over the years, Steimel has studied with Charles Sovek, Camille Przewodek, Ann Templeton, Bob Rohm, Kim English, Louis Escobedo, Ken Auster and Morgan Samuel Price and Albert Handell. Her paintings can be found in numerous private and corporate collections. Her artwork is available at the Fine Frame Gallery in Salisbury.

Artists, photographers and art lovers from beginners to seasoned artists are encouraged to attend monthly meetings. Membership information will be available. Guests are always welcome.

As the new 2024 year progresses, the guild is planning many fun events, including informative and interactive mini-workshops for the new year. Studio workshops with guest artists are also being planned and open to members and non-members. A spring workshop will be announced soon.

February is the perfect time to join Carolina Artists Guild during the annual Welcome New Members event.

For further information on Carolina Artists, membership or the mini workshop contact, text Cherrathee Hager at 704-490-2001.