Blotter for Feb. 15
Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street between 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 13.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 700 block of Cherry Street between 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 13.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 8:57 a.m. on Feb. 13.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 400 block of South Railroad Street at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 13.
- Brittany Ann McPherson, 39, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order on Feb. 13.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- Fraud occurred at South Zion Street between 5 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 10. It was reported on Feb. 12.
- A larceny occurred at Dukeville Road between 4 a.m. and noon on Feb. 10. It was reported on Feb. 12.
- Vandalism occurred at Old Bradshaw Road between 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 12.
- Dakota Lea Myers, 26, was charged with larceny on Feb. 12.
- Savannah Mullis, 21, was charged with simple assault and a crime of domestic violence on Feb. 12.
- Andrew Stephen Correll, 26, was charged with possession of between 0.5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana on Feb. 12.