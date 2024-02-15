Blotter for Feb. 15

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street between 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 13.
  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 700 block of Cherry Street between 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 13.
  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 8:57 a.m. on Feb. 13.
  • A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 400 block of South Railroad Street at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 13.
  • Brittany Ann McPherson, 39, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order on Feb. 13.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • Fraud occurred at South Zion Street between 5 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 10. It was reported on Feb. 12.
  • A larceny occurred at Dukeville Road between 4 a.m. and noon on Feb. 10. It was reported on Feb. 12.
  • Vandalism occurred at Old Bradshaw Road between 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 12.
  • Dakota Lea Myers, 26, was charged with larceny on Feb. 12.
  • Savannah Mullis, 21, was charged with simple assault and a crime of domestic violence on Feb. 12.
  • Andrew Stephen Correll, 26, was charged with possession of between 0.5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana on Feb. 12.

