Blotter for Feb. 15

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street between 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 13.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 700 block of Cherry Street between 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 13.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 8:57 a.m. on Feb. 13.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 400 block of South Railroad Street at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 13.