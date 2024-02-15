Ashes to go Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

SALISBURY — Pastor James Harley administered ashes to those interested in observance of Ash Wednesday on Feb. 14 at two times and locations.

The first, held from 9-10 a.m. was on Main Street in Salisbury and in the second, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the church parking lot of Second Presbyterian Church, as pictured here, where participants could drive through to receive the ashes.

Harley serves as pastor of Lincolnton Road church. He conducted these two services to allow people who were unable to attend services but still wanted to participate in the Ash Wednesday administering of ashes.

Pastor Harley noted that more than 50 people came out for the ashes on the go.