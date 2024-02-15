Ashes to go

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Chandler Inions

Pastor James Harley administers ashes in the parking lot of Second Presbyterian Church in Salisbury on Wednesday in observance of Ash Wednesday. - Submitted

SALISBURY — Pastor James Harley administered ashes to those interested in observance of Ash Wednesday on Feb. 14 at two times and locations.

The first, held from 9-10 a.m. was on Main Street in Salisbury and in the second, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the church parking lot of Second Presbyterian Church, as pictured here, where participants could drive through to receive the ashes.

Harley serves as pastor of Lincolnton Road church. He conducted these two services to allow people who were unable to attend services but still wanted to participate in the Ash Wednesday administering of ashes.

Pastor Harley noted that more than 50 people came out for the ashes on the go.

More News

Spring 2024 Messinger-Williams Family Community Education Initiative course offering

Carolina Artists Guild welcomes Phyllis Steimel for “making color fun” mini workshop 

Granite Quarry tabs public works director as interim town manager

Landis welcomes new officer to local force

Print Article