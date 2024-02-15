Area Sports Briefs: Misenheimer off to strong start Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

From staff reports

McKenzie Misenheimer (East Rowan) is off to a strong start for Chowan’s softball team.

The sophomore outfielder batted .421 in Chowan’s first seven games. She hit a homer against Fairmont State and has five RBIs.

HS wrestling

The NCHSAA’s individual wrestling championships will be held today through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Champions are crowned for 14 weight classes in four classifications in boys wrestling.

West Rowan qualified 10 for the state tournament. A.L. Brown qualified four, Carson qualified three, and South Rowan and Carson qualified one each.

Girls are competing without classification and will crown champs in 12 weight classes.

Five West girls qualified, along with two from East and one from North and A.L. Brown.

In previous years, the NCHSAA has sponsored a girls wrestling invitational, but the champions of that event were not officially recognized as state champions. Since the NCHSAA sanctioned the sport for the first time this winter, female wrestlers are now eligible to win state titles.

Tickets are available for purchase in-person and online. A tournament pass for all three days costs $25. Thursday tickets are $5, Friday and Saturday single-day passes cost $15, and championship session-only tickets cost $7. The championship session-only tickets can be purchased at the ticket window but not online.

College basketball

Freshman Kyla Bryant (Salisbury) is averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds for North Carolina Central.

Bryant has made 30 3-pointers. She leads the Eagles in scoring and steals.

•••

Wheeling’s Tee Harris (East Rowan) has scored in double figures in his last four games.

Harris had 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s game against Davis & Elkins.

•••

UNC Asheville’s Abigail Wilson (West Rowan) is averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds.

•••

Caleb Mauldin (West Rown) is averaging 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for Mars Hill.

•••

Clarion’s Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) is averaging 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds.

She scored 18 on Saturday.

•••

Claflin’s Jailen Williams (Carson) is averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. He has 47 assists.

•••

Bethany Rymer (South Rowan) is averaging 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds for Columbia International.

•••

Hannah Isley (Carson) is the leading scorer for Pfeiffer with 10.6 points per game. She averages 5.1 rebounds.

•••

Carleigh Perry (Carson) has 21 blocks and 60 assists for Guilford. She averages 6.6 points and 6.7 rebounds.

•••

Cole Perry (Carson) averages 5.0 points and 6.6 rebounds for Randolph College.

MLB

Owen White (Carson) is healthy and will have a chance to make the Texas Rangers roster out of Spring Training. White is on the 40-man roster for the Rangers.

College baseball

UNC’s Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) was named to Baseball America’s preseason All-America team.

He was also named the best athlete and the fastest runner. As long as he stays healthy and productive, Honeycutt is certain to be a first-round draft pick in July and he has a chance to be the first pick.

•••

Aiden Schenck (East Rowan) batted .304 in Cleveland Community College’s first six games.

•••

Jalan Chambers (A.L. Brown) got off to a 9-for-14 start at the plate for Surry Community College, with four steals.

Lucas Graham (West Rowan) went 7-for-14 with five walks and scored nine runs in SCC’s first give games. Matthew Connolly (West Rowan) scored seven runs, while Enory Taylor (Carson) drove in four.

College football

Former Catawba Indian lineman Gary Bass has taken the reins of the UVA Wise program. He had been the head coach at Quincy.

HS football

Carson defensive back Foday Dyer and South Rowan running back Landon Richards announced commits to Averett.

Local golf

GARS members played at Warrior Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 70.37.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Les Loman with a net of 66.65.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Mike Whitaker with a net of 60.36.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Bill Rogers with a net of 72.41.

Petrea and Whitaker tied for low gross with 78s, while Lynn Shook won low net.

Salisbury Academy hoops

Salisbury Academy’s second-seeded jayvee girls won 27-16 against Statesville Christian in a FAMA tournament semifinal.

Jillian Jarrell scored 10 points. Vivi Brincefield scored seven, and Hannah Jean Roy had four.

Today’s championship game will be played a Hickory Christian Academy at 4 p.m.

•••

The top-seeded Salisbury Academy varsity girls won 51-14 against Davidson Day School in a tournament semifinal.

Leading scorers were Jream McLeod with 14 points and Samiya Childers with nine. The Lady Jags will host the conference championship today at 4 p.m. against Hickory Christian Academy.

•••

The second-seeded Salisbury Academy varsity boys won 61-41 against Hickory Day School in a tournament semifinal.

Leading scorers were Wyatt Graham with 20 points, Ryan McCoy with 18 and James Brincefield with 13.

The Jaguars play at Hickory Christian Academy at 5:15 p.m. today in the championship game.

HS swimming

GREENSBORO — North Hills girls placed in the NCISAA State Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

London Droddy placed sixth in the 100 butterfly in 6:32.91 and ninth in the 100 breaststroke.

Eighth-grader Elise Budzisch was eighth in the 500 freestyle in 6:32.91 and ninth in the 200 IM.

North Hills, a first-year program coached by Michelle Droddy, finished 18th in the team scoring.