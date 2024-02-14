Two juveniles charged after assaulting father and law enforcement Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

SALISBURY — Two juveniles have been charged after police say that they assaulted their father with a knife when he attempted to take their phones away for staying out all night. When deputies went to arrest the two, one reportedly reached for a stun gun she had on her and the other reached for a deputy’s gun at some point.

Three deputies were initially dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Vista Drive around 8 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a verbal disturbance that was happening, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. There, they found the father of two juveniles who said that there had been an altercation and that the two had gone next door afterwards. Two deputies went to the other home to speak with the two, the spokesperson said.

The deputy discussed the incident with the father, who said that it had begun after the two girls came home after “being out all night.” The father attempted to take their phones away as a punishment, at which point one of the girls took out a knife and the other took out a stun gun and attacked him with the weapons. They then ran out the door.

After speaking with the father, the deputies attempted to arrest the two juveniles. Both allegedly refused commands to stand up and put their hands behind their back. When one deputy attempted to force one of the girls to stand up, the other girl jumped onto his back, the spokesperson said. The deputies were eventually able to arrest them and began to move them towards their patrol vehicle.

While deputies attempted to get them into the vehicle, one of the girls reached towards her pocket multiple times. A deputy searched it and found a cell phone, but deputies later found that she was reaching for the stun gun that she had threatened the father with. During this time, the other girl also reached for one of the deputy’s firearms multiple times, according to the spokesperson.

Deputies were eventually able to get the two girls into the vehicle. While driving to the magistrate’s office, one of the girls damaged the inside of the patrol car by hitting it with her head. At the magistrate’s office, the deputies were able to contact a juvenile petitioner and charge the two with assault with a deadly weapon; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer; damaging government property; resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer; and communicating threats.

A judge ordered the two be placed under secure custody and they were transported to the Cabarrus Youth Development Center in Concord.