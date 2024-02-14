Kannapolis man among suspects facing murder charges in Concord homicide case Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

1 of 2

CONCORD — Two suspects, including a Kannapolis man, have been arrested and are facing murder charges in connection with the death of 33- year-old Jeramie Stefaun Forrest of Concord.

On Feb. 13, Alfred Jerome Glascoe of Kannapolis was arrested and charged with murder and felony possession of marijuana. He is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail without bond. Osyris Jimal Burnett of Kershaw, S.C., was also taken into custody on Feb. 13, and he is currently awaiting extradition from South Carolina on murder and felony possession of marijuana charges.

On Jan. 28, at approximately 9:54 p.m., Concord Police responded to a call to assist the Concord Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS with a man lying in the road near the intersection of American Avenue NE and Madison Avenue NE. When officers arrived, Concord Fire Department personnel were rendering life-saving aid to an individual who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Unfortunately, the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Jeramie Stefaun Forrest, succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Concord Police Department would like to thank the Kannapolis Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Lancaster County SC Sheriff’s Office, Richland County SC Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service for their assistance in this investigation and apprehension of the suspects in this case.