High school swimming: North Hills girls place in state

Staff report

GREENSBORO — North Hills girls placed in the NCISAA State Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Sophomore London Droddy placed sixth in the 100 butterfly in 6:32.91 and ninth in the 100 breaststroke.

Eighth-grader Elise Budzisch was eighth in the 500 freestyle in 6:32.91 and ninth in the 200 IM.

North Hills, a first-year program coached by Michelle Droddy, finished 18th in the team scoring.