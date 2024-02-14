High school swimming: North Hills girls place in state
Published 5:19 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Staff report
GREENSBORO — North Hills girls placed in the NCISAA State Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Sophomore London Droddy placed sixth in the 100 butterfly in 6:32.91 and ninth in the 100 breaststroke.
Eighth-grader Elise Budzisch was eighth in the 500 freestyle in 6:32.91 and ninth in the 200 IM.
North Hills, a first-year program coached by Michelle Droddy, finished 18th in the team scoring.