College women’s basketball: LC falls to Falcons Published 9:41 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team lost 68-59 to St. Augustine’s on Wednesday.

It was even game for three quarters and still tied early in the fourth, but the visitors took charge with a 25-point fourth quarter.

Livingstone (5-15, 3-12) got 13 points from Nielle Reaves, 12 points from Jamiah Lane and 11 from Thalia Carter.

Reaves and Morgan Kelson had 10 rebounds each for the Blue Bears.

Taniyah Greene scored 18 for St. Augustine’s (13-10, 7-8).

Livingstone shot better than the Falcons, but St. Augustine’s had a huge advantage in the turnover battle (26-13) and made 22 of 32 free throws. Livingstone shot under 50 percent from the foul line.

St,. Augustine’s 13 17 13 25 — 68

Livingstone 17 12 13 17 — 59

LIVINGSTONE — Reaves 13, Lane 12, Carter 11, J. Williams 9, Kelson 6, Graham 4, Griffith 2, Woodruff 1, Chambers 1.