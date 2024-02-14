College softball: Catawba splits with Crusaders Published 4:50 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s softball team split an offensive-minded doubleheader with Belmont Abbey on Tuesday at Whitley Field.

Catawba lost 8-4 in the opener, but won 12-4 in front of 85 fans by the eight-run mercy rule in the second game.

The Cruaders (3-1) pounded out 11 hits in the first game.

Molly Strider drove in two runs for the Indians. Aniyah King and Madison Taylor had two hits each.

Most of the excitement for the Indians occurred in the second game.

Catawba trailed 4-3 going to the bottom of the fifth, but erupted for nine runs. Riley Tucker’s two-run double ended the game.

Brianna Gallagher had a home run and four RBIs. Tucker drove in three. Grace Flynn had two hits.

Alexandra Baquie was the winning pitcher for the Indians (5-5).

Catawba will play Shippensburg and Lees-McRae at home on Saturday and Sunday.