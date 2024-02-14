College baseball: Catawba loses at Newberry Published 7:55 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Staff report

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Catawba lost 9-7 at Newberry on Wednesday in a game that won’t count in the South Atlantic Conference standings.

Catawba (4-3) used six pitchers, with Casey Gouge getting the start. Carson Edmiston (0-1) took the loss.

Edmiston was on the mound for the decisive bottom of the fifth. Catawba led 5-3 at that point, but the Wolves (2-5) turned things around with a four-run inning.

Catawba was down 9-5 when Sam Hunter hit his first homer of the season in the ninth to tighten things up some.

Huner had two hits and scored three runs. Ty Hubbard drove in two runs. Drew Robertson and Cole Hales had two hits each.

Catawba will look to bounce back in a three-game weekend series at Newman Park with Shippensburg.

The annual First Pitch Dinner is set for Saturday.