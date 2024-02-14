Blotter for Feb. 14
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Discharging of a firearm occurred in the 1000 block of Locke Street at 12:08 a.m. on Feb. 12. Police reports indicate that shell casings were located in the intersection of Grace and Locke streets.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- Margaret Amber Valentine, 33, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property on Feb. 11.
- Misty Johnson Bruton, 38, was charged with simple assault on Feb. 11.
- Jesus Edmundo Castro, 20, was charged with possession of between .5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 11.
- Crystal Lynn Bosley, 37, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 11.