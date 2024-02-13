Woman charged with falsifying reports after failing to cooperate multiple times Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

SALISBURY — A woman has been arrested after police say she reported being sexually assaulted multiple separate times, eventually being charged after leaving the hospital against medical advice and before completing a forensic exam.

Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Fox Run Road at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a 911 hangup, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The resident of that home said that she never called 911, but that there had been two women in her front yard arguing and they walked towards a home in the 300 block of Fox Run Road.

Deputies proceeded to that home, where they spoke with a woman outside who said that she was assaulted earlier that day but that she also did not call 911, the spokesperson said. Deputies knocked on the door of the home and a woman from inside yelled at them that she would not come outside and that she would not talk to them. The deputy then reportedly went back to his vehicle and began to leave to seek a warrant, at which point the woman allegedly exited the home and yelled at the deputy that she had filed a $15,000 lawsuit against him, the spokesperson said. The deputy attempted to speak with the woman, but she returned back inside the home.

The deputy then obtained an arrest warrant for misuse of 911 for the woman, identified as 38-year-old Misty Johnson Bruton. She was arrested on Friday, according to police reports.

The deputy then reportedly attempted to follow up on a report of a rape that Bruton had filed earlier that day. He found that deputies had gone to the hospital to collect the forensic examination for the report and discovered that Bruton had left against medical advice without completing the examination process, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that this was the fourth time Bruton had reported an assault against her and then failed to cooperate with any investigations. The deputy then obtained an additional arrest warrant for Bruton for filing a false report to the police radio broadcasting station. She was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.