Racing to benefit a cause Published 12:04 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

On your mark, get set, go!

The temperatures might be cool, but the sun is out, which will be bringing more people outside and possibly donning those running shoes and being more on the move.

And adding a good cause to those runs makes it a win-win situation.

Two such 5K events, both including a fun run, are planned by area churches in the next few months that runners might want to consider being a part of.

The first, Will Run For Food, is scheduled for Feb. 24 and will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Road, Mt. Ulla with the race beginning and ending at the church. The 5K will begin at 10 a.m. with the half-mile fun run held afterward.

There will be an entry fee of $25 by Feb. 23 and $30 if registering on race day. Registration that day will be from 9-9:45 a.m.

Canned food items will be collected at the race with all the proceeds going to benefit the Rowan Helping Ministries. On the church’s website it was noted they encourage people to help them fill up a shopping cart.

The second event, planned for March 23, 5K Race for Missions, is being sponsored by Mt. Hope Church, which is located on Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

This 9th annual event will be held at the Salisbury Community Park, 935 Hurley School Road and will likewise feature a 5K run/walk and a half-mile fun run.

As noted on the church’s website, proceeds from this event are used to help missions, both local and abroad, including feeding the homeless, providing back to school supplies, toy drives, pregnancy support and local outreach events.

Race day registration, which will be from 7:30-8:45 a.m., will be $35 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run. Those signing up early for the 5K will save $5. The 5K race is planned for 9 a.m. with the fun run following at 10 a.m.

Additional details on these and other events, along with registration information for both events, can be found at http://www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.