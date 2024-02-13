Never miss a beat: Salisbury recording artist talks about upcoming, momentous concert Published 12:06 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

SALISBURY — Jayland Sanders was pretty much destined to be a recording artist and songwriter when he grew up.

“I come from a musical background, it runs throughout my family,” Sanders said.

Sanders, a Salisbury native and relationship banker at F&M Bank, is taking part in the “Charlotte Hornets Music Industry Night” event on March 9 at the Spectrum Center. Sanders will be performing twice before the Hornets go up against the Brooklyn Nets later that day. Sanders said that it is going to be “the biggest and most important performance of my music career.”

“I’m very eager, I’m very excited to say the least,” Sanders said. “I don’t have any nervousness or reservation about the performance. I’m just relaxed because I feel like I’m going out there to be myself and I don’t have to be nervous if I’m going out there and presenting myself and being as authentic as possible.”

Many figures in Sanders’ life motivated him to become a musician. Like him, his father used to rap, his uncle is a professional opera singer, his mother played the violin, and to round it out, his brother was a percussionist.

“I’ve always been around music and I think it’s fitting that the music bug hit me, too,” Sanders said. “I just enjoy doing what I love for a living.”

Sanders first started rapping other artists’ lyrics all the way back in the third grade, but didn’t writing until he was in middle school when he sang over T.I., Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Lil’ Wayne’s 2008 hit, “Swagga Like Us.”

“I remember that vividly because I wrote it on like a sticky note. It was a very humble beginning,” Sanders said.

Over the years, Sanders honed his craft by entering North Rowan High School talent shows and signing up for open mic nights. In 2021, he formed his label, J.J. Sanders LLC, and he currently records his music in Charlotte with his friends and collaborators.

“With my record label, the goal is I want to get to the point where I can offer all musical services through my label. I want to have my own studio, I want to be able to sign other artists under my imprint, I want to be able to do everything for myself that, right now, I’m having to outsource,” Sanders said.

At the Hornets show, Sanders decided to sing his song, “Takes Time,” for its message of personal growth that emotionally resonates with him.

“I chose ‘Takes Time’ because it really encourages people to pursue their passions in their life. It doesn’t have to be anything related to music per se. The best bet you can ever make is on yourself,” Sanders said.

Sanders describes himself as both his biggest critic and his biggest cheerleader. He said he aims to build off his success by participating in the Cheerwine Festival and continuing to influence the public with his music.

“I take pride in being able to impact people in a positive light. I look forward to spreading my impact across the globe if time goes on. I’m really excited where things can go, it’s going to be a fun ride!”