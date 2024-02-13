High school girls basketball: North girls win again Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Senior Night for Lexington meant an inspired effort, but North Rowan’s girls basketball team was able to match the Yellow Jackets’ intensity and enthusiasm on Tuesday.

North Rowan won for the 14th time in a row and stayed on top in the Central Carolina Conference with a solid 64-37 victory.

Bloom Goodlett made back-to-back 3-pointers as North Rowan put up 26 in the first quarter.

North held Lexington (7-16, 4-7) to five points in the second quarter for a 40-17 halftime lead and was able to trade buckets with the Yellow Jackets in the second half.

North (19-3, 12-0) didn’t have a great shooting game, but compensated with offensive rebounding and defense.

Brittany Ellis (23) and Bailee Goodlett (22), who also five assists and five rebounds, are the top two scorers in Rowan County and combined for 45 points.

Bloom Goodlett and Dasia Elder scored eight each. Kristystyle Stockton and Zakiya Oglesby hit the boards and combined for 18 rebounds.

North Rowan 26 14 18 6 — 64

Lexington 12 5 15 5 — 37

NORTH — Ellis 23, Bailee Goodlett 22, Bloom Goodlett 8, Elder 8, Stockton 2, Oglesby 1.