High school girls basketball: Falcons top 100 on Senior Night Published 9:24 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team enjoyed a memorable Senior Night on Tuesday, rolling 105-23 against South Rowan to clinch a second straight outright South Piedmont Conference championship.

West had set program and county scoring records earlier this season in a 106-30 win against Concord.

West (21-1, 15-0) finishes the season on Friday at Northwest Cabarrus, the Falcons’ most serious competition in the SPC.

West honored a group of seniors who won the program’s first 3A state championship in 2023 and have won 52 of their last 53 games. The lone loss was to 4A powerhouse Lake Norman, and that one went to the wire.

“Definitely a mixed bag of emotions tonight, but good overall,” West coach Ashley Poole said after logging her 196th victory in 11 seasons at the helm of the Falcons. “You have to be happy for such a deserving bunch.”

Emma Clarke continued to surge toward 1,000 career points. The softball/volleyball standout scored a career-high 27 and finished the night with 981 points. Assuming she has another amazing softball season, she’ll be a candidate for state athlete of the year for the NCHSAA and High School OT.

West put six in double figures. including seniors Lauren Arnold (16), Mya Edwards (16) and De’Mya Phifer (12). Makaylah Tenor is the fifth member of a senior class that has been winning frequently since they arrived at West as freshmen.

Aubrey Martin scored a career-high 16 for the Falcons, while Tiara Thompson had 14. Those two will be counted on to lead the Falcons next season.

West led 35-5 after the first quarter and was up 62-11 at halftime.

Kynlee Dextraze scored eight to lead South, while Avery Fisher had six. South (4-18, 2-13) will finish the regular season at home against Carson.

South 5 6 6 6 — 23

West 35 27 21 22 — 105

SOUTH — Dextraze 8, Fisher 6, Morgan 4, Pharr 2, Carter 2, Eagle 1.

WEST — Clarke 27, Arnold 16, Martin 16, Edwards 16, Thompson 14, Phifer 12, Wilson 4.