Celebrating Black History Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Post is spending February exploring moments and icons of significance to Rowan County’s Black history.

Linda K. Stoner has received numerous lifetime achievements since entering the field of education at the age of 22. She has been teacher of the year three times, the First Black Spencer JCs outstanding young educator (1983); Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Award winner (2010); Salisbury Post’s Hometown Hero and School-Wide Hall of Fame.

Stoner became the first Black Curriculum Specialist for the Rowan-Salisbury School System in 2007. To go even further she was the very first individual Black or white in the entire Rowan-Salisbury School System to receive a Lifetime Professional Educator’s License in 2020 from the NC State Board: Department of Public Instruction, this license will expire in 2059. One of the youngest members to be inducted in Pearl White #180 Order of the Eastern Star, as a past president, she is a Golden-Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Officially retired Dr. Stoner continues to work with the RSS Title I program.