Blotter for Feb. 13: man charged after being found hidden under blanket in suspicious vehicle Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

SALISBURY — A man has been charged with drug possession after police say he was found hiding under a blanket when they investigated a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday to investigate a suspicious vehicle near the 100 block of Calico Lane, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. There, a deputy noticed the lights of a vehicle sitting in the woods.

Upon investigation, the deputy reportedly found a vehicle that had backed into the woods and was sitting with its headlights off. The deputy noticed one man running away into the woods and another who remained in the vehicle, hiding under a blanket.

The deputy reportedly ordered the man to exit the vehicle and obtained verbal consent to search it, the spokesperson said. Inside of the vehicle, the deputy reportedly found a small black-and-white rubber container with a gram of a crystal-like substance, consistent with methamphetamine, inside of it.

Deputies were unable to locate the man who was seen fleeing on foot.

Justin Robert Harp, 33, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. He was also charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer by simple assault in relation to a separate incident. He was given a $15,000 bond.

Police searching for two men after armed robbery

SALISBURY — Police are searching for a man and have identified another after a woman was robbed at gunpoint by two men she gave a ride to.

The incident occurred between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and midnight on Sunday, when a woman gave a ride to a person she knew and his friend on Fairson Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department.

When they arrived at their destination, the two men got out of the victim’s car. They then allegedly pointed their guns at her and stole her firearm.

The robbery was reported to police around noon on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that one of the two men has been identified and charges are pending against him. Police are still searching for the second man.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1100 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 4:15 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Vandalism occurred in the 1100 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 11:24 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 9.

A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 400 block of West 15th Street at 3:13 p.m. on Feb. 9.

A larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 400 block of Grove Street between 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 9. The total estimated loss was $10.

A larceny occurred in the 1500 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 1:30 p.m. and 5:38 p.m. on Feb. 9. The total estimated loss was $10.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 9.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue between 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 10. The total estimated loss was $200.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 100 block of West Thomas Street between midnight and 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 10.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Vandalism occurred in the 200 block of Huntington Drive between 2 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 10.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 3:08 p.m. on Feb. 10.

A larceny occurred in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between noon on Feb. 7 and 1:32 p.m. on Feb. 9. It was reported on Feb. 10. The total estimated loss was $1,000, which police reports indicate was a cell phone.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Shoplifting occurred in the 1400 block of Klumac Road between 5:55 p.m. and 7:34 p.m. on Feb. 10.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1500 block of Stokes Ferry Road between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 10. The total estimated loss was $1,500.

Shoplifting occurred in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard at 10:59 p.m. on Feb. 10. The total estimated loss was $50.

A burglary occurred in the 700 block of East Franklin Street at 11:39 p.m. on Feb. 10.

An assault with a dangerous weapon occurred in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Feb. 11.

A larceny occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 11. The total estimated loss was $420.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 400 block of Hamilton Drive between 8 a.m. on Jan. 28 and 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 11. The total estimated loss was $379.

Antonio Cravez Caldwell, 26, was charged with assault on a female by a male over the age of 18 on Feb. 9.

Bernard Johnson, 53, was charged with a probation violation on Feb. 9.

Xavier Daijon Partee, 26, was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture on Feb. 10.

Taquanda Kaye Reynolds, 39, was charged with impaired driving on Feb. 10.

Paxton Robert Jamarel Feaster, 37, was charged with larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 11.

Desimond Kadeem Shaver, 32, was charged with felony breaking and entering into railroad cars or other motor vehicles and injury to personal property on Feb. 11.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: