As fire victim prepares for surgery, family starts GoFundMe Published 12:06 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

CLEVELAND — The man who was airlifted to an area hospital last week after a two-alarm structure fire significantly damaged his home is scheduled for surgery this week, according to his wife.

Beth Ramsue confirmed over the weekend that her husband Patrick sustained burns on 54 percent of his body during the blaze that damaged a structure on Dooley Road near the Iredell County line around 6:35 p.m. on Feb. 6.

A Rowan County fire official confirmed that it appeared to be a grease fire.

A GoFundMe account was set up by Beth Ramsue’s sister, Becky, to help with the family’s newfound expenses.

“I’m fundraising to support my sister, Beth Ramsue, and her family after the total loss of their home and the hospitalization of her husband Pat due to a fire,” the GoFundMe read. “Her twin 15-year-old boys (Aidyn and Wyatt) were also home but able to make it out of the house with no physical injuries.”

According to the GoFundMe page, “Pat was at the base of the fire and sustained burns on over 50% of his body. He was airlifted to the hospital and is currently in the burn unit receiving care. He is set for his first skin graft surgery on Valentine’s Day.

“While my brother-in-law has medical insurance, there will be deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for his hospitalization and upcoming surgeries that will need to be paid.”

The post indicated that the home was not covered under insurance.

“This leaves their family not only needing to find a new home and rebuild the materialistic items they lost, but they are left with needing funds to tear down the physical structure of the home they lost,” the post said. “The funds raised here will go towards helping their family in the next weeks and months of traveling to and from the hospital, food, lodging and clothing expenses. It will also go towards finding a new place to live, to purchase essential home items, and towards the demolition of their old home.

“In life, you usually have basic guidelines for events that may occur. Like when a spouse or someone you love passes, you “know” the steps to take to get them buried and start grieving. When you lose a home to fire, there is not a handbook on how to rebuild your life and grieve the loss of everything you own.”

The poster said that her sister is “currently juggling being at the hospital with her husband, finding a safe place for her boys to be in order to go to school and have some resemblance of normal life for them, going back to work to be able to provide the family an income, and all the things needed to do after your home is destroyed” since her brother in law’s job was their main source of income.

Any donations made would be greatly appreciated.

“If you know the family or just have a grateful heart, please consider making a donation,” the post said. “God has blessed my sister and her family with a great community surrounding her, and people have already reached out with donations, and we want to say thank you. For those asking how to help, this fundraiser will go directly to them to start rebuilding their lives and (a) new home.”

Rowan County Fire Division Chief Deborah Horne said last week that that part of the county is close and steps up when a neighbor or friend is in need, evidenced by quick reactions from many in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

“It is an extremely close-knit area, mostly farmers,” Horne said. “Everyone has known everyone for years. When the firefighters found out that the two young men came out in only their socks and they were cold, they jumped into gear.”

They got sizes for shoes and clothes, and family members of the fire department went to work, soon showing up with dry socks and shoes.

“There were dozens of calls from people and churches in the area wanting to know how to help,” Horne said. “That means a lot to people in our position to see the community pitch in like that.

“It was amazing to watch how this small community came together. It made me proud to be part of this county.”

The GoFundMe account is under “Support the Ramsue’s after their house fire,” and it was created by Becky Davidson. It has a goal of reaching $10,000.