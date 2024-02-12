Wrestling: Rowan Wrestling Academy finishes season

CHINA GROVE — The Rowan Wrestling Academy attracted 120 participants for its youth wrestling league.

Ans0n “The Captain” Phillips, a former Carson wrestler and amateur MMA fighter is the owner of Rowan Wrestling Academy.

RWA’s goal is to grow wrestling in Rowan County for the benefit of the middle and high school programs. These youngsters (boys and girls) will be well-prepared when their time comes to compete for school wrestling teams.

Wrestlers were divided into eight teams with two or three coaches per team. Ages ranged from Kindergarten to sixth grade.

The season began in December and wrapped up over the weekend with an individual tournament for each weight class.