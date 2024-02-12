High school swimming: North Hills swimmers compete in state meet

Staff report

GREENSBORO — North Hills Christian School swimmers London Droddy and Elise Budzisch competed in the NCISAA state championships.

Droddy is a sophomore, while Budzisch is an eighth-grader who competes in varsity swimming.

Droddy qualified for the state meet in five events and competed in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

Budzich also qualified in five events. She competed in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

The girls are coached by Michelle Droddy.