High school indoor track: South’s Julian wins two events in 3A state meet Published 10:46 am Monday, February 12, 2024

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — South Rowan’s Eli Julian has won a lot of races over the years, but the senior turned in his best day ever on Saturday, winning two titles, about an hour apart, at the 3A Indoor Track State Championships.

Julian defended his state title in the 3200, running 9:35.73, and this time he added the 1600 crown with a clocking of 4:20.04. The 3A state record is 4:16.

Usually, Julian focuses on one or the other of the distance races, but this time he tackled both and won both. Julian won by two seconds in the 1600 and by less than a second in the 3200.

Julian’s pair of 10s gave the Raiders 20 points.

South also had a sixth from Grayson Cromer in the 1600 (4:30.16) and finished eighth in the team scoring with 23 points.

•••

Carson’s boys scored 15 points for 11th place. The Cougars had three fourth-place finishes.

Bricen Burleson was fourth in the 1000 meters in 2:36.54.

Jorge Clemente-Garcia was fourth in the 3200 in 9:48.84.

Carson’s 4×800 relay team of Connor Price, James Anderson, Clemente-Garcia and Burleson was fourth in 8:18.73.

•••

East Rowan’s Jacob Butler placed second in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 10.25 inches for the Mustangs’ eight points.

•••

Croatan won the boys teams championship, while Dudley won the girls team championship.

South Rowan’s Macy Miller placed fifth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet.