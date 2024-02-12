High school girls basketball: Raiders end losing streak; Carson falls to NWC Published 10:00 am Monday, February 12, 2024

From staff reports

HUNTERSVILLE – South Rowan’s girls basketball team won at Lake Norman Charter on Friday to end a seven-game slide that had included some tough losses.

South took a 50-40 decision, avenging a 53-48 home loss to the Knights in January.

The Raiders (4-17, 2-12) likely will tie Lake Norman Charter (5-17, 3-12) for seventh place, as one of South’s two remaining games is against ninth-place Carson. South beat Carson 61-31 earlier this season.

South’s victory was keyed by strong post player Kynlee Dextraze, who scored 18 points, and Dabrianna “Day” Pharr, an aggressive forward who scored a career-best 15.

South got the lead with defense, holding the Knights to two free throws in the first quarter and taking a 12-2 lead.

It was a very even game the rest of the way, but that early lead held up. Dextraze and Pharr combined for 16 in the fourth quarter to help South hold on.

Freshman Abby Courtney was a force again for LNC. She scored 25 points.

LNC’s remaining SPC game is against fourth-place Central Cabarrus.

South 12 9 9 20 — 50

LNC 2 9 10 19 — 40

SR — Dextraze 18, Pharr 15, Alston 6, Fisher 5, Atwell 3, Menius 2, Morgan 1.

LNC — A. Courtney 25, Mercuri 9, L. Courtney 4, Champion 2.

•••

CONCORD — Northwest Cabarrus overwhelmed Carson 73-15 in South Piedmont Conference action on Friday.

The second-place Trojans (18-4, 13-2) outscored the Cougars 27-0 in the second quarter to end the suspense.

Julia Burleson scored six on two 3-pointers for Carson (1-20, 0-14). Rylee Hedrick also scored six. Leana Baldwin made a 3-pointer.

Caylee Snow had five rebounds for the Cougars.

Carson 9 0 3 3 — 15

NWC 23 27 16 7 — 73

CARSON — Burleson 6, Hedrick 6, Baldwin 3

•••

KANNAPOLIS — South Iredell won a 52-51 Greater Metro Conference thriller at A.L. Brown on Senior Night.

The Wonders are 10-13, 1-10 in the GMC, while the Vikings are 8-14 and 4-6.