High school basketball: North Hills seeded 6th in NCISAA 1A playoffs Published 8:58 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY – North Hills Christian School’s boys basketball team will play at home on Thursday in the second round of the NCISAA 1A playoffs.

North Hills (14-15) is seeded sixth and has a first-round bye. North Hills will play the winner of Tuesday’s first-round matchup between Sanford’s Lee Christian School and Durham’s Cresset Christian Academy.

The top seed in the 1A bracket is Charlotte’s United Faith Christian Academy (22-7), a powerhouse team that beat North Hills 93-42 to close the regular season.

Champ Hayden will lead North Hills. He’s scored 921 points this season and averages 31.8 points and 10.7 rebounds.

Jerrod Drye averages 16.4 points and 3.9 assists. Malachi Strong averages 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.